Morningstar (MORN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.67. 110,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,157. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,410,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,143,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,580,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $69,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,612.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,334 shares of company stock valued at $44,981,704 in the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,910,000 after purchasing an additional 613,534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,399,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morningstar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

