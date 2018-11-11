MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.40 ($112.09).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €106.20 ($123.49) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 12 month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

