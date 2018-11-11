Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 122.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $325.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.01.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

