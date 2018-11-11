Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $222.17 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $6,644,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $21,166,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

