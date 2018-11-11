Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $25.96 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 8.58% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDP stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0723 dividend. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/motley-fool-wealth-management-llc-has-25-96-million-position-in-ibonds-dec-2024-term-corporate-etf-ibdp.html.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.