Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 108.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $6,870,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Atlassian by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/motley-fool-wealth-management-llc-increases-stake-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.