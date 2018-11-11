Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.09

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1431790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. CL King lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $316,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,742 shares in the company, valued at $98,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $422,120 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 636.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 17,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

