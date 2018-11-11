MustangCoin (MST) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,987.00 and $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

