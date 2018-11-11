Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce sales of $127.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the lowest is $127.86 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $140.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $560.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.20 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $575.59 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $602.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,098,000 after buying an additional 1,083,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myers Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 73,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 71.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Myers Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 166,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.02. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.