Myomo (MYO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 153,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,430. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.