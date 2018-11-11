MYR Group (MYRG) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded MYR Group to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on MYR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.