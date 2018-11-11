Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,083,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,192,000 after buying an additional 691,243 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,926,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,376,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 771.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 291,902 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,899,000 after buying an additional 250,387 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

