Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 258,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.35. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,064.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 173.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

