National Bank Financial Lowers Obsidian Energy (OBE) Price Target to C$1.75

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -0.119999997073171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.