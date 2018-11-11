National Bank Financial Raises Just Energy Group (JE) Price Target to C$5.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.85.

Shares of JE stock opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.54. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of C$3.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.42.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$876.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.689999980524194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brett Perlman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$301.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,010,000.00. Also, insider Ron Joyce acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.78 per share, with a total value of C$378,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,748.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

