National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.31% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 429,056 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,481,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

