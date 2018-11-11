Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 11900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
NMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,359,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,098 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
