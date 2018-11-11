Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alteryx (AYX) Price Target to $74.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alteryx from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of AYX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 936,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,045. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $238,894.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.54 per share, with a total value of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and sold 3,390,485 shares worth $187,381,390. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $169,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

