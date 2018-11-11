Neogen Co. (NEOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $316,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 13,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,087,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,800 shares of company stock worth $4,193,788 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,485 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,037,000 after purchasing an additional 175,313 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 779,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 136,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.40. Neogen has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.