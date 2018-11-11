Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Netshoes (CAYMAN) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. On average, analysts expect Netshoes (CAYMAN) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NETS stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Netshoes has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

