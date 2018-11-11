Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 9,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $105.41 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-insider-malcolm-lloyd-smith-sells-9000-shares.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.