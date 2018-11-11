Neuronetics (STIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STIM. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a $26.02 rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 16,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.