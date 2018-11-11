Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on providing innovative neurostimulation products for patients suffering from debilitating neurological diseases. Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is based in DALLAS, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nexeon Medsystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of Nexeon Medsystems stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. Nexeon Medsystems has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Nexeon Medsystems had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexeon Medsystems will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

