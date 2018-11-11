NII (NIHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.51

Shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 139639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIHD. ValuEngine downgraded NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $217,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NII by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,498,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 731,849 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

