Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NBLX stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. 239,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $57.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 38.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.5597 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 147.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

