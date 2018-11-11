Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (INTC)

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Wednesday. Nomura currently has a $55.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 21,752,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592,404. Intel has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,635 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

