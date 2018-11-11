Noodles & Co (NDLS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Noodles & Co from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Co from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 434,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,008. The company has a market cap of $409.35 million, a PE ratio of 466.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.05 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hartnett sold 9,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $111,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,935.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $77,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $748,702 in the last 90 days. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 50,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

