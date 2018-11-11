Nord/LB Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €90.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra set a €73.20 ($85.12) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.16 ($100.18).

FRA stock opened at €71.02 ($82.58) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

