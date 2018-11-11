Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) COO Sells $138,212.55 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $170.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

