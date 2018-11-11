Northern Trust Corp Has $10.66 Million Holdings in TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,730 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 821,933 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TrueCar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,028,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $103,608.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,167 shares of company stock worth $121,994. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

TrueCar stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.08 million, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.62. TrueCar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $10.66 Million Holdings in TrueCar Inc (TRUE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/northern-trust-corp-has-10-66-million-holdings-in-truecar-inc-true.html.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.