Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

