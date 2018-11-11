Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 296.5% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,335,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 998,786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 1,876.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 301,836 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 43.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NRE stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.63 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 29.13%. Research analysts forecast that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on NRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

