Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $382,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7,040.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 407,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $207,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 84.82%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $455,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $149,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon G. Huddleston sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $807,980. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

