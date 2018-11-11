Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 418 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after buying an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 521,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,747,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,124,000 after buying an additional 295,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cann decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.96.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 137,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $30,848,081.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

