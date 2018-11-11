Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 6,303 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1,100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 47.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 489.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann raised Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. MED increased their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Centene stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

