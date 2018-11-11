NOW (DNOW) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 2,370,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,362,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Northcoast Research began coverage on NOW in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,284,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,382,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,199,000 after purchasing an additional 880,642 shares in the last quarter.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

