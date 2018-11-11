NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NS shares. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,907,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,757,000 after purchasing an additional 757,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,621,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,744 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,918,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 461,705 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,100,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 202,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390,228 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 786,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

