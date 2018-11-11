Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $441,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $43.57 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

