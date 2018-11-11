NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total value of $8,959,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,909.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191 shares in the company, valued at $450,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,053 shares of company stock worth $48,606,919. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

NVR opened at $2,315.05 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $38.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

