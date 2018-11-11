O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 291.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBPX opened at $29.74 on Friday. Continental Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

