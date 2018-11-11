Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $38.45 million and $2.61 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Kucoin, Huobi and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00147710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00249282 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $710.60 or 0.11080689 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, LBank, FCoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

