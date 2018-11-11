Office Depot (ODP) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.37. Office Depot shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 12637611 shares changing hands.

ODP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Office Depot by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Office Depot by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Office Depot by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 425,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

