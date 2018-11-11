Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

ODFL stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/old-dominion-freight-line-odfl-shares-sold-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.