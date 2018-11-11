Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 297,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,826,000 after buying an additional 285,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 64,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

