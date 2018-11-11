Oppenheimer Analysts Give Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) a $6.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of CPRX opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 380,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 284,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 227,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

