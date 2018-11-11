Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $87.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

