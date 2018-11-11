Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $275,000 in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $36.37 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

