Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

