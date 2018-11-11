Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000.

Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

