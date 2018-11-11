Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,314,544 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 15th total of 1,938,732 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,754,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oragenics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Family Lp Koski bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oragenics Inc (OGEN) Short Interest Update” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/oragenics-inc-ogen-short-interest-update.html.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.